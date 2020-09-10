Cameroon: One soldier killed in Amba/military clashes in Bamenda

One soldier is reported to have died and another injured following violent confrontations between the defense and security forces and armed separatists in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon in the course of the “Bamenda clean” operation.

It has been a tense atmosphere in Bamenda, chief town of the crisis-hit North West region of Cameroon since security officials launched the “Bamenda clean” operation to secure the town and its environs from attacks perpetrated by armed separatists three days ago.

Locals say serious gunshots from both camps are fired on daily basis, compelling them to stay back at home.

According to security sources, during one of such clashes, a soldier was killed and another one injured on the arm.

The Bamenda clean operation was launched Tuesday September 10 under the coordination of Brig. Gen. Nka Valere, Commander of the 5th Joint Military Region, Brig. Gen. Ekongwese Divine, Commander of the 5th Joint Gendarmeie Region and Police Commissioner Emile Gousmo, North West Regional Delegate for National Security.

It is a response to the constant attacks perpetrated by armed separatist on civilians and members of the defense and security forces.