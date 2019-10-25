Life › Human interest

Cameroon: One soldier killed in Boko Haram ambush in FN region

Published on 25.10.2019 at 15h39 by journalduCameroun

A soldier from the 43rd Motorised Infantry Battalion is reported to have died following an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in the locality of Mayo, Far North region of Cameroon, reports have said.

The soldier identified as Bibi Nomo reports say was on board a motorbike with his colleague, Moussa Goute heading to Tourou in Mokolo Thursday October 24, 2019.

At the level of Mayo, a locality between Idou and Gossi, they were trapped in an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents and Bibi Nomo was killed, his uniform stripped off end his guns and ammunitions collected.

His colleague, Moussa Goute succeeded to escape to the Rapid Intervention Battalion camp in Gossi.

 

