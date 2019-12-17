Cameroon: One soldier killed, three others injured in Muyuka

At least one gendarme officer has been killed and and three others wounded in Muyuka, Fako division, South West Region of Cameroon following an intense gun battle, sources have confirmed.

Sub Officer Ahmadou was killed late on Monday evening in the locality of Muyengue, few kilometres away from Muyuka following heavy gun battles with armed men.

Three otherv soldiers were injured in the course of the fighting and transported to a medical facility, sources added.

Gun battles erupted in Owe around 6pm on Monday December 16 before spreading to other parts including Muyengue, forcing residents to take refuge in the bushes, sources said.

Muyuka has been one of the hotbeds of the crisis in the North West and South Wst Regions of Cameroon with regular fighting leading to casualties on both the military and armed men while several civilians have fled their homes.