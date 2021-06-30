› Life

Cameroon: One trapped under debris of collapsed seven-storey building in Douala

Published on 30.06.2021 at 10h16 by Ariane Foguem

One person is feared trapped under the debris after a seven-storey building under construction in Bonapriso, a neighbourhood in Douala, Littoral region collapsed early this Wednesday June 30.

 

The building belonging to the Acmar Media Group was meant to host the structure’s new offices.

In a release issued this Wednesday, the company says one person, reported to be one of the security agents is missing, meanwhile his colleague sustained injuries and has been rushed to the hospital.

Authorities of the city of Douala, led by the Governor of the Littoral region as well as rescue units have been on the site since 6am to take stock of the situation.

As for now, the damage incurred cannot be estimated but an investigation in on course to unravel the mystery behind the collapse of the seven-storey building that was almost completed.

Sources on the ground say the engineer in charge of constructions has committed suicide.

 

