Cameroon : Online School Fees Payment Paves Way for Fraud

These “false” agents would have embezzled the school and exam fees of several high schools in Yaounde. The company, which states that the scam was discovered on September 29th, says that the alleged forgers were equipped with working tools (telephone, printer, stamps) and issued receipts bearing the Express Union logo. They were arrested by the Regional Division of the Judicial Police , during a raid in Government schools at Ekounou, Ngoa-Ekellé, Nkolondom and Charles Atangana,” the letter read.

“We are victims of a usurpation of our label by ill-intentioned individuals who have made chasubles similar to ours, who are prowling around schools and collecting the contributions due from students and parents,” wrote Chares Nghoguo, the general manager of this Cameroonian company specialising in sending money.

“The arrests are continuing and the investigation is pending at the DRPJ Centre,” according to the DG of Express Union. The latter assures that “precautionary measures” have been taken internally to put an end to this scam. In this case: the sensitization of headmasters, students and parents, the “massive” sensitization of Express Union staff to be more vigilant in the face of the phenomenon, as well as the raid on other high schools in Yaounde “to possibly arrest potential forgers. However, he did not say what is planned to repair the damage caused to parents and students.

“If you have had to carry out operations and you do not have confirmation that the funds are in the coffers of Minesec, you file a request addressed to the Director General in an Express Union branch. A correspondence will be sent to you,” sources within the company reports to media, simply outlining the procedure to follow. Since 17 August, parents, guardians and students have been invited to pay the required contributions electronically to the operator of their choice. Express Union is one of the six operators selected by Minesec for this operation for the 2022-2023 school year.