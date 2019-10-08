Cameroon opens Consulate in Equatorial Guinea

The President of the Republic Paul Biya have signed a decree to open a Consulate of the Republic of Cameroon in Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea.

According to the decree issued yesterday, the Consulate will be placed under the jurisdiction of the Cameroon Embassy in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and will cover Kie-Ntem, Wele-Nzas, and Centre- South Provinces.

This comes to add to three the number of diplomatic missions Cameroon has in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea. The country has got one Consulate in the Bata town in Equatorial Guinea, plus Cameroon’s Embassy in the country.