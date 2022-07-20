Cameroon- Ophthalmologists : Rapid Intervention Battalion Restores Sight

These health care services are administered by ophthalmology specialists of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) since Tuesday 19 July 2022.

This initiative is part of the “BIR against the blindness” project of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR).

The patients who have to undergo an intervention are received at the Protestant Hospital of Garoua Boulai. “Nearly 200 visually impaired people, including about 60 refugees, will benefit from these free operations, which strengthen the relationship between the army and the nation. 800 other people suffering from other eye diseases will also be treated by BIR eye health professionals,” it is learnt.

This surgical campaign, which is taking place within the framework of the “BIR against the blindness” project, is supervised by Colonel François Pelene, general coordinator of the BIR. It will continue in the East region until July 25 in the presence of Brigadier General Joseph NOUMA, commander of the 12th Motorised Infantry Brigade.