Cameroon: Opposition leader Maurice Kamto arrested in Douala

The president of the opposition party Renaissance Movement of Cameroon (MRC), Maurice Kamto, was arrested Monday evening in Douala.He was taken into custody by the police in the Littoral region (DRPJL) along with two of his advisers.

The arrest comes two days after demonstrations were organised by the political party to denounce the electoral “hold-up”, following the presidential elections of October 7, 2018.

President Paul Biya of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Rally (CPDM the party in power) was declared winner with 71.28 percent of the vote, against 14 percent for Kamto who claimed he won and had proclaim himself “president-elect.”

Despite the official results proclaimed by the Constitutional Council, Kamto has held numerous demonstrations to demand “victory.”

Based on this demand, in defiance of the authorities’ ban, his supporters have organised several demonstrations across the country and abroad, with cases of violence recorded here and there, particularly in Germany and France where embassies were ransacked.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communication and spokesman for the government, René Emmanuel Sadi, who denied the use of firearms by the police, has announced the arrest of 117 people accused of “disturbing public order.”