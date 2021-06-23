Cameroon orders 5.3 million doses of American Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The Government of Cameroon is expecting over 5million doses of the American Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to intensify its national immunization campaign that kicked off three months ago with the objective to inoculate 20% of the population before the start of 2021 AFCON come January 2022.

According to health officials, the doses will arrive the country in the days ahead to reinforce the stock of the British Astrazeneca and the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines used since the start of the campaign which will soon expire.

The over 5million doses of the American Johnson and Johnson vaccine are expected ahead of a five-day national intensive vaccination campaign against COVID-19 announced by the Public Health boss from the 7 to the 11 of July.

The campaign that will be accompanied by mass sensitization on the advantages of taking the vaccine seeks to have 20% of Cameroonians inoculated against the deadly pandemic before the start of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations the country will be hosting come January 2022.

After three months into the first vaccination campaign, statistics indicate that 70,300 people in Cameroon have taken the first dose of the vaccine, among whom 16,200 have received the second.