Cameroon-Oumar Gonzalez: “I Will Give Everything For My Nation”

Age 24, the defender of AC Ajaccio will make his starts with the national football team during the next grouping of the Lions for their friendly matches of September 23 and 26, 2022.

He is known for his athletic and offensive qualities; real assets needed for the team in the opposing area. The defender of AC Ajaccio in France, Oumar Gonzalez knows his first selection with the Indomitable Lions. This encounter with coach Rigobert Song will not be the first between the two men who as Song had already given him a chance when he was coaching the U23 selection.

Rigobert Song once again reiterated his confidence in the native of Douala to the delight of the defender, “It touches me to represent the national team, I will give everything for my nation. Now, my objective is to enter the selection well, to show the best side of me,” informs Oumar Gonzalez.

Since the start of the season in France Ligue 1, Oumar Gonzalez has started six times out of seven in Ligue 1. Even if his club is at the bottom of the French league standings and the defender is still trying to gain enough experience, his call-up is part of AC ‘s desire to see the team rejuvenated.