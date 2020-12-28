Cameroon: Outpouring of condolence messages after bloody Sunday

Condolence messages have been pouring in for the souls of the close to forty people who died in road accidents which occurred in some parts of the country Sunday December 27.

Cameroonians woke up Sunday December 27 with the news of a tragic accident that occurred around the Yaounde-Bafoussam highway, leaving thirty-five deaths according to the Government.

As if that wasn’t enough, two other deadly accidents were reported few hours later in the Littoral and the South West regions claiming about five lives.

Following these tragic incidents which come at the end of a year that has been quite challenging for many, some Cameroonians have taken to social media platforms to condole with the families of the bereaved and wished quick recovery to the injured.

Few hours after the accident around the Yaounde-Bafoussam road, the Bamoun leader, Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya who lost some of his people signed a release urging church ministers to pray for the souls of the departed and a quick recovery for those who sustained injuries.

While launching the tour of the African Nations Football Championship CHAN mascot Tara to the different playgrounds in the country, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi of Sports and Physical Education joined the fray and paid tribute to the departed.

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda followed suit with a tweet where in he reassures survivors of Ndikinimeki accident are receiving the best treatment possible in medical facilities in accordance with the directives of the Head of State.