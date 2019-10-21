Cameroon: Outrage after arrest of Catholic priest by security forces

There has been widespread condemnation following the reported arrest of Father Paul Njokikang, Coordinator for Catholic Agency for International Aid and Development, Caritas.

Reports say he was picked up on Sunday morning and taken to the Bafut military airport where he is being. No official statement has been made on the arrest.

However, Father Wilfred Emeh, a friend to the arrested priest has criticised security officers, calling on them to release his colleague.

“The arbitrary arrest and detention of Fr. Paul Njokikang, priest of the Archdiocese of Bamenda, is another example of how Biya’s military in Cameroon is targeting the clergy and the church amidst the ongoing civil war that has caused the loss of over 3000 lives in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon and beyond,”Father Wilfred Emeh said.

“Two priests, a Seminarian, and a Ghanaian cleric have been killed during these dark times. There are bullet holes on church buildings, a rectory has been burned down and many others targeted.