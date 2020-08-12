There has been widespread condemnation following the killing of a woman in Muyuka, Fako Division, South West Region of Cameroon by some armed men.

A video, (which journalducameroun.com can not independently verify) surfaced online on Tuesday, August 11, showing the woman with her hands tied to the back while she is being beaten and dragged on the road by some men whose faces do not appear on the video.

After torturing the woman, the men finally chop off her head with a matchet, dragging her mortal remains in her own pool of blood.

The act has drawn widespread comdemnation with Barrister Akere Muna fuming describing the act as unhuman and unacceptable.

This gruesome act comes just few days after another lady was murdered in cold blood in Bamenda for allegedly spying on separatist fighters in the area. A teacher was equally found dead in Bamenda on Sunday night under unclear circumstances as investigations continue to determine the cause of his death.