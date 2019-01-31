Cameroon: Outrage as women bury corpses in Bafut

The military operation in Bafut, North West region of Cameroon between Monday and Tuesday has come and gone but the effects are heavily felt in the locality.

Though the military says it killed 14 separatist fighters and injured several others during the operation, civilian casualties were also recorded.

The shootings that lasted for two days forced many to seek refuge in the bushes especially men, leaving the women behind who all stayed indoors.

Thus it was not surprising to see women carrying acts of burial in Bafut on Wednesday after soldiers had left the village given that civilian casualties had been recorded.

A case in point is that of reverend sisters in Bafut burying a guard of a hospital in the area after most men had escaped into the bushes.

Pictures also emerged on Wednesday of families who have taken refuges in bushes as they flee from the violence in their locality.

This is not the first tme women are carrying out burial rites, traditionally reserved for men, since the escalation of the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.