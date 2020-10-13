Cameroon: Over 10 homes constructed in risky zones in Bafoussam demolished

Homes constructed in risky zones in neighbourhoods in Bafoussam, chief town of the West region of Cameroon are currently being demolished on instructions of the City Mayor, Roger Tafam.

The demolition process which comes 72 hours after the victims were served an evacuation note began Monday October 12 at the Camp Sable neighbourhood.

It follows recent heavy down pour in the region which triggered floods in most parts of Bafoussam including Bafoussam I and II.

Speaking during the demolition at Camp Sable, Mayor Roger Tafam told the press that he took this decision in order to avoid the Ngouache incident which claimed many lives including that of women and children.

The demolition exercise carried out by agents of the Bafoussam City Council is expected to continue in the days ahead.

Roger Tafam is not the first administrative authority to clear his area of command off risks of flooding that could lead to loss of lives.

Similar moves have been taken by Divisional officers and Mayors in other regions.