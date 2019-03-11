Cameroon: Over 100 detained Kamto supporters apply for bail

At least 100 detained supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement will appear before the Mfoundi High Court in Yaounde today for a hearing requesting for their immediate release.

The habeas corpus plea filed by their lawyers want them immediately released on grounds that they were unlawfully arrested and detained.

Latest reports from the Mfoundi High Court indicate the supporters have already arrived the court’s premises under high security while some other members of the party are out of the courtyard to witness the hearing.

Today’s hearing comes after a judge at the Mfoundi High Court on Thursday March 7 rejectted an application for bail for Maurice Kamto and six of his close allies of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.