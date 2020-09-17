Over 1000 young Cameroonians between the ages of 10 and 18 will begin exploring the opportunities offered by tele-learning in order to break through in various fields.

The youth will converge on Mbalmayo, Centre Region for the fourth edition of the ICT holiday workshop which runs from September 21-25.

Holding under the theme “Tele-learning: a response to the health challenge, Practice and opportunities for youth,” the workshop will be characterized by educative talks and working sessions to dissect the importance of ICTs in the modern society.

The five-day event is and initiative of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and has as main objectives to encourage and improve on the use of ICTs in rural communities as well as semi urban areas, to encourage the responsible use of ICTs in order to promote patriotism and specifically to enable youth see the opportunities offered through tele-learning especially with the advent of the COVID-19.

According to the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, the initiative fall in line with government’s vision to develop and promote ICTs , I line with the Head of State’s call for total mobilization to catch up with the delays in the digital sector.

The holiday camp will end with the distribution of ICT tools to some schools and institutions to support them in teaching in the domain ahead of the next academic year.