Cameroon: Over 10,000 birth certificates to be digitalised

At least 10,000 birth certifcates will be digitalied by August, 1 in a bid in a move that seeks to preserve archives in local councils, the Civil Status Registry Office, BUNEC has announced.

BUNEC made the announcement on Monday, March 16 during a meeting with the various councils in Yaounde to seek ways of digitalising archives.

For the pilot phase of this project, BUNEC has chosen councils in the Mfoundi Division and are hoping to to digitalise at least 10,000 birth certificates.

To that effect, officials of BUNEC of mayors of the various councils of the Mfoundi Division met for two days in Yaounde to seek ways of implementing the project.

« BUNEC will offer support and techical assistance while the councils will have to fulfil certain commitments, notbly providing space to host the project, » the Diector General of BUNEC Andre Marie Yomo said.

The mayors pf the seven councils in the Mfoundi Division pledged their full support for the project after touring all the councils on Monday to see where they will lodge digital centres in their councils.

« We have a strong support staff that we will put at the disposal of BUNEC for proper training so that they can carry on with the project when it effectively takes off, » the Mayor of Yaounde II, Yannick Ayissi said.

Following up with the project, BUNEC said a tender to acquire digital equipment for the project will be launched tomorrow.

The project to improve on the civil status registration system is financed by th Eurpean Development Fund and will span for over a year After the Mfoundi, BUNEC will tak the project to the Mifi in the West Region and Fako in the South West Region.