Cameroon: Over 10,000 towns with no electricity

More than 10,000 localities in rural areas do not have access to electricity, according to a report from Cameroon’s Rural Electrification Agency (AER) seen on Wednesday by APA.AER’s report reveals that only 3,703 rural areas out of 13,703 are lit. The overall coverage rate in rural areas is 20 percent. However, the World Bank estimated in 2018 that 62 percent of Cameroonians had access to electricity.

But in this country, there are significant disparities in the supply of electricity. The situation would be more complicated in the Adamaoua, East, and Far-North, North and North-West regions contrary to the Center, Littoral, West, South and South regions.

The Rural Electrification Agency is currently running a project to electrify 1,000 villages using solar energy, while more than 300 other villages will be connected to the existing electricity grid.