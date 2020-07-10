Cameroon: Over 100,000 pensioners to benefit from Biya’s increase in retirement pension

Over one hundred thousand retired State workers affiliated at the National Social Insurance Fund will the distributed the sum of FCFA fifteen billion following the Head of State’s decision to increase the rate of retirement pension by 20%.

The information was disclosed by the corporation’s Director General, Noel Olivier Mekoulou Mvondo.

Speaking to State TV channel reporter Thursday July 9, Noel Mekoulou Mvondo said payment will be done without the pensioners having to compile any document.

“We have been preparing this long time ago. We knew the President of the Republic wanted to increase the retirement pension rate so we made the payment available…” Olivier Mekoulou Mvondo said.

“Next month they will discover that their pension fee has increased…” He added

The Director General of the National Social Insurance Fund inisted that only old pensioners will benefit from the Head of State’s decree.

On July 8, the President of the Republic signed a decree, increasing old age pension by twenty percent, starting from August 1, 2020, a decision that was acclaimed by many, given the health and social context in which Cameroon has been plunged due to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.