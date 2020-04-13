Cameroon: Over 120 COVID-19 patients treated- Public Health Minister

Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manouda has revealed that as at this Monday April 13, over one hundred and twenty Coronavirus patients have been successfully treated in the country.

Speaking as guest on the 1pm news on State radio today, Minister Malachie Manaouda said Cameroon’s COVID-19 response strategy is paying off as the country experiences a surge in recovery cases.

The Health boss said the country stands at over one hundred and twenty recoveries, an increase of at least twenty more treated since Friday April 10.

According to him, these recoveries are made possible thanks to the Government’s implication and most of all to the professionalism and devotedness of medical personnel, frontline actors in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Minister Malachie Manaouda used this opportunity to send President Biya’s words of encouragement to the medics who put themselves at risk of infection to save the lives of others.

“President Biya says he knows the present constraints they face, he knows the situation they are currently living, their worries and the sacrifices they make….He thus thanks and congratulates them for what they are doing…Dr Malachie Manaouda said.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in China in December 2019, countries have reported the death of a good number of doctors and nurses who took care of COVID-19 patients.

Cameroon reported its first doctor lost to the killer virus on Friday April 10, 2020.