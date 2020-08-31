Cameroon: Over 160 children takken off streets in fight against COVID-19

A greater part of these children have been reunited with their families as the operation launched by the Ministry of Social Affairs in April seeks to take children off the streets of the major cities.

At least 160 children have been taken off the streets of as part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister of Social Affairs Pauline Irène Nguene has revealed.

These children are part of the 162 children taken off the streets since April 1 when the operation to confine street children began, she said during the weekly interministerial meeting to evaluate the fight against the COVID-19.

Among the 162 children, 102 have been reunited with their families while 43 have been placed at the Institution Camerounaise de l’Enfance in Betamba, she added.

Epidemiological Situation

As efforts continue to equally protect the vulnerable from the COVID-19, public health officials have been preparing to contain the resumption of full time activities in some sectors.

In preparation for the resumption of the new academic year as well as the sports season, the Minister of Public Health revealed experts are already at work with the various administrations to draw up health protocols which will soon be implemented.

As far as the epidemiological situation is concerned, Cameroon continue to keep the situation under control with 19,142 cases recorded as at August 29 with 17,651 recoveries, 411 deaths and a recovery rate of 92,2 percent, figures from the Ministry of Public Health reveal.

Rounding off last week’s meeting with the various stakeholders to evaluate Cameroon’s response strategy against the pandemic, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda said moble caravan test units across the country will continue comb areas of mass gatherings in order to flatten the completely do away with the virus.