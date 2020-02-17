Cameroon: Over 20 including children killed in restive NW region

At least twenty two civilians are said to have been killed in a crossfire between Government security forces and separatist fighters in the locality of Ngarbuh in Ndu, Donga Mantung Division of the North West region of Cameroon Friday February 14, 2020.

According to reports, the twenty two civilians included one lady and fourteen children, with nine under the age of five.

Sources from the region say they were killed in their sleep after armed men believed to be Government security forces set ablaze their houses in the course of an operation to neutralise separatist fighters.

Others have advanced that the civilians were killed following boody confrontations between armed separatists and forces of law and order in the region.

Nevertheless, both the Government security forces and armed separatists battling to separate from Cameroon and create the Independent State of Ambazonia blame each other for the “massacre”.

Killings were equally recorded in Bui Department, North West region of Cameroon.

This incident is one amongst the many which has led to the death of many people in the restive North West region of Cameroon in the course of the Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of Cameroon for over three years now.