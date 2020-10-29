Cameroon: Over 20 youth armed for leadership roles

Over twenty young Cameroonians drawn from the ten regions of Cameroon have completed a three-day training program aimed at instiling leadership skills in them.

Meeting in Yaounde from October 25-28, the young Cameroonians drawn from several sectors were drilled through various aspects of leadership and well as taking leading roles within their communities.

The training organized by the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation in partnership with the National Endowment for Democracy was run by experts carefully selected from the private and public sector with track records in leadership.

“Our rationale for this programme hinges on the need to inspire young leaders across our society and to catalyse Cameroon’s economic development;” Mrs Fri Assanga, Chief Operating Officer of the Denis and Lenora Foretia Foundation said.

She further pointed out that the situation in the North West and South West Regions as well as the Far North Region, coupled with the health crisis, requires the need to inspire future leaders and equip them with the range of skills and competences to solve these challenges.

“This programme has been carefully designed to ensure that (participants) are challenged, acquire skills primed for pragmatic leadership across the communities. We urge for inclusive and evidence-based policies across education, entrepreneurship, economic policy, health care as well as leadership and democracy, ” she added.

One of the guest speakers at the traning, Anne Pelagie Yotchou who is a social entrepreneur drilled the trainees on the qualities of a good leader and urged them to make an extra effort and be devoted in whatever project they are carrying on.

After the end of the training yesterday, the participants were divided into fours groups of five individuals each and are expected to organize events displaying leadership skills learned in the course of the training. They will also be involved with governance and democracy initiatives as well as focus on other ventures such as carrying out research, and crafting out policy oriented videos that can be published online.