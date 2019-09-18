Cameroon: Over 200 rendered homeless after torrential rains in West region

Over two hundred inhabitants have been reportedly rendered homeless after torrential rains wreaked havoc in the Noun Division, West region of Cameroon.

According to reports, the incident occurred over the weekend, leaving over 30 houses completely or partially ruined, with the most affected being children, women and the elderly.

The affected population who now struggle to live have reportedly pleaded on the government to come to their aid, given that they have in most cases lost all their belongings.

Meantime, reports say administrative authorities alongside members of the elite of the Noun Division such as Aminatou Ngangoube have offered basic necessities and financial assistance to help the victims.