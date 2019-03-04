Cameroon: Over 200 shops razed by fire in Yaounde market

About 200 shops were on Monday razed by fire at the Elig Edzoa market in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon.

Sources say the fire broke in between Sunday and Monday night burning down most of the shops to ashes with most shop owners only coming in the morning to see the damage.

The source of the fire is still unknown but some business persons in the market said it could have been caused by a short circuit at a cold store in the market.

This latest fire incident comes just days after the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji was in Douala to offer relief to some business persons whose shops went up in flames at the Marche Congo.

Paul Atanga Nji handed down 32.5 million FCFA as relief from the Head of State to some 162 traders whose shops were razed by fire.