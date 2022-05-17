Cameroon: Over 255,000 Candidates knocking Secondary School’s Doors

Pupils of Class 6 started their Common entrance examination today while those of CM2 were writing the concours d’entrée en sixième and première année.

A total of 255,584 candidates took part at the entrance examination to Form 1 (approximately 170,000 candidates) or the entrance examination to the first year of technical education (approximately 80,000 candidates) of the French-speaking subsystem, in the 10 regions of the country today. Thus declared the director of examinations, competitions, and certification of the Ministry of Secondary Education. Thousands of other candidates faced common entrance examinations in the Anglophone subsystem.

For their first official examination, the candidates for the entrance examination to 6éme have faced at least six tests. These are dictation, text comprehension, general culture, rapid calculation, mathematics, and English language.

In Yaounde on May 17, 2022, it was in heavy rain that the exams started in the morning. Test centers registered hundreds of candidates.

This is the case of the bilingual high school of Ekounou (with nearly 1000 candidates for the concours d’entrée en sixième), the Jean Tabi college (with 629 candidates); the Elig-Essono high school (503 candidates), etc.

The Minister of Secondary Education, Pauline Nalova Lyonga visited at least three examination centers namely the Collège de la Retraite, the Cetic of Yaounde, and the Lycée Général Leclerc.

At the end of the tests, the candidates enter the phase of waiting for the results. These will be made public no later than by May 24, according to the established schedule.