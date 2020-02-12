Cameroon: Over 300 farmers drilled on fertilizer production in SW region

Some 300 farmers in some communities in Fako Division, have been drilled on the production of organic liquid fertilizers in a bit to promote sustainable agriculture.

The farmers were drilled last week by a group of experts from Caritas of the Diocese of Buea during practical exercises held in the localities of Batoke, Bakingili,Wonya-Mokumba and Mutengene.

According to experts of the Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development Program, the introduction of this organic liquid fertilizer comes as an alternative to synthetic fertilizers which have adverse effects on the communities.

Thus, this fertilizer can be produced using farm-based locally derived materials such as water, Tithonia Diversifolia commonly known as sunflower, animal dropping, wood ash, residues of crops depending on the crop in which the organic liquid fertilizer is to be sprayed, experts told the farmers.

According to the Coordinator of the Sustainable Agriculture and rural development program Neba Emmanuel, “nutrients from the residues of crops are necessary for the growth and development of the same crop as it supplies the same nutrients to the crop, reasons why the residues of crop is used in the preparation of organic liquid fertilizers.”

This training is given to farmers to enable them adopt and practice sustainable agricultural techniques with the use of organic fertilizers in the cultivation of food and cash crops which is advantageous and cheaper than other synthetic fertilizers. The materials used in the production are readily available in the communities thereby reducing the farmer’s expenses on purchasing synthetic fertilizer thereby improving their livelihood.

This liquid fertilizer contains high Nitrogen needed for plants growth. It also contains antibacterial element which helps in the prevention of bacterial infections in crops.

“I am amazed at the fact that we had all the resources and did not make use of it. If not of caritas I would still be spending money on synthetic fertilizers I am so grateful for this training from Caritas it is really going to help me a lot,” a trainee said.