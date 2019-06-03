Cameroon: Over 300 pro Kamto supporters arrested

At least 354 supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement were arrested at the weekend during peaceful protests in some towns in Cameroon, the party has said.

Despite a ban by authorities, supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement still went out on Saturday to protest and call for the release of their leaders and fellow comrades who have been n detention since January.

However, they were met by stiff resistance from security forces who carried out mass arrests on the protesters in towns like Douala, Yaounde, Nkongsamba, Bagangte and Bafoussam.

Meeting in Yaounde in a meeting on Sunday, lawyers of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party said about 354 persons are detained including the party’s first Vice President Mamadou Mota who is held at the Gendarmerie headquarters in Yaounde.