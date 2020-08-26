Cameroon: Over 300 victims of flood in Santchou receive Gov’t assistance

Over three hundred victims of the torrential rains that flooded most parts of Santchou, a locality in the Menoua Division, West region of Cameroon, leading to landslip have received assistance from the President of the Republic.

Days after heavens unleashed torrential rains that flooded most parts of Santchou in the West region of Cameroon, the locality is still engulfed into water.

On Tuesday August 25, Territorial Administration boss Paul Atanga Nji on an assessment visit to the town oversaw the distribution of Presidential Biya’s emergency assistance to the over three hundred victims.

Before the distribution process, the Territorial boss was taken to some of the sites hardest-hit by the floods as well as landslide.

According to information given by local authorities, six houses collapsed, 185 households have been affected, forcing their occupants to quit, fish ponds and farms have been destroyed, and one village has been cut off from the rest of the locality.

Besides the above mentioned after effects of the torrential rains, part of the Dschang-Santchou highway collapsed, compelling road users to use deviations to get to their different destinations.

Before leaving Santchou, Paul Atanga Nji pleaded with the population to respect the rules of urbanization and leave risky zones.

Before Santchou, Minister Atanga Nji carried out a similar exercise in Douala and Edea in the Littoral region, Monday August 24 following heavy rains in that part of the country.