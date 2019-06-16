Cameroon: Over 350 cartons of illicit drinks seized in Yaounde

Over 350 cartons of suspected illicit drinks have been seized by the Ministry of Trade from importers in Yaounde, sources have said.

The Ministry of Trade and security forces launched a crack down on the importers on Thursday June 16 at the Cite Vert neighbourhood in Yaounde after receiving a tip from locals in the area.

Sources at the Ministry said the importers had brought in the cartons of the drinks, mostly Guiness, from a neighbouring country at 4am that fateful day as the offloaded them into their warehouse.

Security forces were thus alerted as they launched an operation under the heavy rains that day seizing the goods before calling authorities from Guinness Cameroon who confirmed the drinks are of poor quality and not from Cameroon.

Investigations have been opened as the version of the importer is still awaited before a decision is taken to destroy the goods.