Cameroon: Over 4 Million People In Need of Humanitarian Aid

This year, 2.6 million people will be targeted to save lives and reduce suffering.

“The regions where there is most need today are the far north, because of the violence linked to the conflicts; the north-west and south-west regions following the crisis that exists and the impact that can have on all the surrounding regions; and then the whole east of the country because of the presence of Central African refugees who have had to flee their country,” said Karin Perrin, head of the humanitarian coordination office in Cameroon.

Vulnerable people are the majority of the beneficiaries of this aid plan, which will cost 317 million dollars.

In all, 470,000 Cameroonians are being sheltered because of internal conflicts. According to the UN Resident Coordinator in Cameroon, Ghanaian Matthias Naab, 9 of the 10 regions are affected, but to different degrees in 2022. “Humanitarian response plans in Cameroon are underfunded,” she says.

“In 2021, this plan has only received 51% of the expected funds,” Naab laments. More funding is needed this year to help more than 2.4 million people in crisis or emergency food insecurity, he says