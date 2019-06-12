Cameroon: Over 40.000 IDPs registered in West region

Over 41.000 persons fleeing from the conflict in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon are seeking refuge in the West region, authorities have revealed.

During a coordination meeting in Bamendjou on Monday June 10, the Governor of the West Region Awa Fonka Augustine revealed 41 661 persons are seeking refuge in his region as a result of the conflict.

The West region that shares boundaries with the North West is more of a safe place for the persons fleeing from the violence in the North West regions.

The internally dissplaced persons are dispersed in the Noun Division, Bamboutos and Menoua division (mostly those coming fro Lebialem in the South West region).

They are mostly hosted by family members and friends given that there is no official structure yet to host internally displaced persons in the region.

The Governor has praised local administrative authorities and traditional rulers for helping the IDPs integrate into their various communities as well as work with security forces to maintain peace and order.