Cameroon : “Over 4000 new voters registered in 2022” Elecam reveals

The figures communicated by the Chief Electoral Officer Eric Essousse show an increase of 85% compared to those of 2021.

The operations of registration on the electoral roll for the year 2022 were closed on 31 August 2022. After eight months of work, Elections Cameroon (Elecam) is taking stock. For Eric Essousse, the accounts are good. In total, 338,376 voters were registered in Cameroon in 2022, an increase of 155,463 registered (85%) compared to the year 2021.

This figure is distributed according to social strata. Men represent 62% (211,457), women 38% (126,919), young people 73% (246,669), the disabled 0.9% (305). Young people thus occupy the first rank of the new registrants during the 2022 operation.

According to Elecam, the commitment of the youth and the increase in performance are two points of satisfaction. “We note with satisfaction that the target has been achieved. 73% of registered voters are young people,” said Eric Essousse on 1 September 2022 during a press briefing.

Furthermore, the body in charge of organising elections in Cameroon says the un-groomed national electoral register contains 7,298,244 voters. 3,905,642 are men (54%), 3,392,542 are women (46%), 2,757,718 are young people (38%), and 34,205 are disabled (0.5%).