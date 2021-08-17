› Health

Cameroon: Over 400,000 immunized against COVID-19

Published on 17.08.2021 at 09h30 by JournalduCameroun

At least 400,000 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda.

The Public Health Minister made the revelations last weekend as he encouraged those still feet dragging to follow the queue and get vaccinated.

“As we’ve passed the milestone of 400,000 doses of vaccine administered, I encourage the population to continuously get vaccinated against covid19. This is the safest way to mitigate the effects of the third wave,” Dr Malachie Manaouda said.

The vaccination exercise has been boosted in recent weeks with the acquisition of 158,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The doses were received at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport on Sunday, August 8

This consignment is the first of the 5,300,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine acquired by the government of Cameroon as part of the initiative called AVAT- the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust- which brings together the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the African Union, the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Afreximbank.

Cameroon thus received the inaugural delivery of this initiative, which is initiated through group purchases for the benefit of member countries of the African Union.

In total, 220 million doses of the vaccine with the possibility of ordering additional doses will be mobilized towards Africa.

