Cameroon: Over 430,000 new comers enrol into voters registers

Over 430,000 new comers have reportedly enrolled into voters registers in Cameroon for the 2019 registration period, bringing the total number of voters to 7,9Milion pending a general clean-up of the register.

These figures were revealed yesterday in Yaounde by the Director General of Elections Cameroon, Erik Essouse during a press briefing at Elecams new head office aimed at giving a total update of the electoral rolls after the statutory August 31 annual closing of registration.

Going by Erik Essouse, some 433,873 new voters have enrolled for the 2019 registration period. These additional voters bring the total number of voters to 7,116,314, with 59.65% of men and 40.35 of women.

According to reports, the final rolls will be published in December after the general clean-up must have been carried out. This will involve deleting the names of deceased persons, those convicted and those with multiple registrations.