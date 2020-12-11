Cameroon: Over 500 security officials receive medals, epaulets, diplomas in Yaounde

About five hundred and fifty-one national security officials have been awarded medals for some, epaulets for others and diplomas for some others.

This was during a ceremony presided over by the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguelle Friday December 11 at the esplanade of the National Advanced Police School in Yaounde.

The medals were awarded to police officers who received the Head of State’s May the 20th distinctions, the epaulets to newly promoted police commissioners and superintendents and the diplomas to police inspectors and cadet officers who have just completed their training at the National Police School, Yaounde.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Delegate General for National Security called on the security officials to work with the population and ensure they effectively carry out their mission of protecting people and their property and preserve public order.