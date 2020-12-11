Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Over 500 security officials receive medals, epaulets, diplomas in Yaounde

Published on 11.12.2020 at 16h59 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

About five hundred and fifty-one national security officials have been awarded medals for some, epaulets for others and diplomas for some others.

This was during a ceremony presided over by the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguelle Friday December 11 at the esplanade of the National Advanced Police School in Yaounde.

The medals were awarded to police officers who received the Head of State’s May the 20th distinctions, the epaulets to newly promoted police commissioners and superintendents and the diplomas to police inspectors and cadet officers who have just completed their training at the National Police School, Yaounde.

Speaking at the award ceremony, the Delegate General for National Security called on the security officials to work with the population and ensure they effectively carry out their mission of protecting people and their property and preserve public order.

 

Tags : | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top