Cameroon : Over 500 Youths to be Recruited , Trained in Agro-industry

The African Development Bank (AfDB) funded Enable Youth Cameroon agricultural value chain development programme has just launched the recruitment for the training of 512 young Cameroonian aspiring agripreneurs in the field of agro-industry.

The training is planned for one year of incubation, from May 2023 to May 2024. However, applicants for this training must have “proven professional experience in the agropastoral and agri-food sector, particularly in agri-businesses”. They must also be between 18 and 35 years old. Some fifteen incubation centres have been selected in the Centre, East, Littoral and South regions.

These include the Obala Agricultural Institute, the Abong-Mbang Technical School of Agriculture, the Dibombari Technical School of Agriculture and the Ebolowa Regional College of Agriculture. The Enable Youth programme is implemented within the framework of the Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (PD_CVA), financed through a non-concessional loan from the African Development Bank and the Republic of Cameroon.

As the 3rd component of the PD_CVA, Enable Youth Cameroon is fully implemented by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), following an agreement signed on 17 May 2018 between IITA and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.