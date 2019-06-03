Cameroon: Over 70 pro Kamto protesters released

At least 79 protesters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement who were arrested at the weekend have been released, a spokeperson of the party has said.

Olivier Bibou Nissack, spokesperon for Maurice Kamto, 19 persons were released on Sunday June 02 and 60 others detained at the Genarmerie headquarters were later released.

However, 19 persons arrested in Douala during the protests have appeared before judge at the Magistrate’s Court in Douala, the party said.

The party said on Sunday that about 354 protesters were arrested and detained following protests in Douala, Yaounde, Nkongsamba, Bafoussam and Bagangte.