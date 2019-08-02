Cameroon: Over 700 youths advocate AIDS-free holidays

Some 700 young peer educators from across Cameroon have begun with sensitisation campaigns on how to make a healthy and responsible holiday without AIDS.

Acting under the canopy of the 17th edition of a campaign aimed at reducing the prevalence rate of HIV/AIDS amongst youths dubbed AIDS-Free Holidays, they have embarked on a three-week awareness campaign with the aim to reduce the risk of STIs and HIV infection amongst 700000 young school, university and unemployed youths.

While co-chairing the event that marked the launch of the campaign yesterday in Yaounde, public health Minister Manaouda Malachie and the Minister of Youth affairs and civic education Mounouna Foutsou schooled the youths on the importance of the campaign.

Observed this year under the theme “Android generation, Click on HIV screening”, the AIDS-Free Holidays campaign is an initiative of Cameroon’s first lady Chantal Biya which aimed at sensitizing young people on HIV/AIDS and sexually transmissible infectious diseases mostly contracted during the holidays.