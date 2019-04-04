Cameroon: Over 75.000 families affected by Anglo crisis have benefitted from gov’t assistance

Over 75.000 thousand families have benefitted from government’s Emergency Humanitarian assistance plan to help persons affected by the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon, the Minister of Territorial Administration has said.

Paul Atanga Nji was speaking on Thursday April 4 during a press conference to present the first report on the operation since it was launched last year.

He said various missions set up by the government have carried out at least sixty trips to the North West and South West regions of the country to distributed aid to the affected population. The gesture was also extended to other regions hosting internally displaced persons from the North West and South West regions, Paul Atanga Nji added.

Contrary to figures by several international organisations, Paul Atanga Nji said that “statistics from administrative authorities and some serious NGOs working in collaboration with the government show that there are about 152.000 internally displaced persons in the two regions and about six thousand IDPs in the West, Littoral and Centre regions.”

He slammed reports by international non governmental organisations claiming there are over 400.000 thousand internally displaced persons in Cameroon.

“It is fake news and no credit should be givn to that information,” Paul Atanga Nji said while accusing somee partners of using the situation in the North West and South West regions to “make business”.