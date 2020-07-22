Cameroon: Over 90.000 pupils round off with FSLC exams

Over 90.000 candidates nationwide this week rounded off with the First School Leaving Certificate exams as they look forward to life in college.

The exams were written in a context marked by the COVID-19 as school authorities were forced to take all necessary measures to ensure pupils are protected while taking the exams.

At the Government Bilingual Primary School, Etoug Ebe, in Yaounde where there was a centre, pupils, parents as well as invigilators were lined up in front of the gate as early as 7am as they all had to wash and sanitise their hands and get their temperatures checked before getting access into the school campus.

The classrooms were equally arranged to take a maximum of 25 pupils per class as required by authorities.

All the pupils had their masks on while authorities at the centre also brought in masks which were distributed to those who did not have.

“I have been preparing very well for the exams and I am happy that I wrote very well and I know I will be successfully the same way I did in the Common Entrance,” Gabriel, a Class Six pupil said with enthusiasm after the exams.

The First School Leaving Certificate also went on hitch free in other parts of the country, notably in the North West Region where candidates braved the odds to sit in for the exams.

At the Government Primary School, GMI Bamenda, pupils turned out in their numbers to sit in for the exams. Special COVID-19 barrier measures were equally taken to ensure the exams go on smoothly as the centre put masks, at the disposal of pupils while hand washing points and sanitizers were equally available at the entrance of each exam hall.

In addition to these measures, writing materials were provided to most of the pupils free of charge as a sign of encouragement for their bravery.

The centre received 60 pupils who came from Bafut to sit in for the exams as all the necessary dispositions had been taken for them to fulfill their dream.

The Inspector of Basic Education, Christina Nkwain who was at the centre to ensure the exercise is going on smoothly saluted these pupils for their bravery. She said most of them had their academic year perturbed due to the social unrest in their localities but had private classes at home before coming to sit in for the exams.