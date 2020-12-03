Life › Life

Happening now

Cameroon: Over ten roadside counters destroyed by Y’de City Council agents in Melen

Published on 03.12.2020 at 12h29 by journal du Cameroun

One of the roadside stores completely destroyed (c) copyright Ariane Foguem

About fifteen business counters constructed along the road from Carrefour Emia to the Melen neignbourhoods in Yaounde have been demolished by City Council agents.

The operation that took place under the supervision of some Yaounde City Council agents and guarded by police took place late Wednesday December 2 breaking Thursday.

Two caterpillar machines mercilessly brought down the counters constituting of restaurants, bars, kiosks, and stores to name but this under the watchful and desperate eyes of some owners.

According to one of the Council agent present, they were all notified to leave the roadside about three months ago or see their stores demolished.

Speaking to Journal du Cameroon, some of the victims present admitted they had been notified but said they expected the Council to give them a new area for their businesses and not bring down what puts food on their tables and send their kids to school, worse of it at night.

 

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top