Cameroon: Overflow of Logone River destroys homes in FN region

A good number of homes and property have been destroyed in the Mayo-Danay and Logone and Chari Divisions of Cameroon’s Far North region after an overflow of the Logone River following heavy rains.

According to reports, hundreds of families have been affected by devastating floods brought about by an overflow of the river Logone, following heavy rains on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

This situation has led to the complete destruction of several homes, farmlands and other property in Maga, Kai kai, and Zina villages in the Far North region of Cameroon.

Many are reported to have left the area after the flood, meanwhile others are said to be coping with the situation, looking up to the Government to intervene.

“The situation is still very disturbing and difficult. People have lost everything they worked for. We are still to evaluate what has been destroyed,” Oumara Maliki, Senior Divisional Officer of the Mayo-Danay Division said.

“We have people who have been injured because buildings fell on them. We are trying to save them with the resources we have at our disposal,” Maliki added.