Cameroon: Owners of vehicles involved in West region road accident sanctioned

The Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe has sanctioned the two owners of the vehicles involved in the road accident that occurred in Baham, West region of Cameroon on June 23, 2019, taking away the lives of 22 persons.

The owner of the truck, Mr Tioyem Jean’s second category ordinary public transport licence N° 20081/ SSDT/MINT/DDT/OU001 was withdrawn for use of said licence within the frame work of a transfer and reportedly acting in contradiction with the regulation in force.

As concerns his counterpart, Soh Andre Eudes Merinox, owner of the coaster, the third category ordinary licence of public transport N° 35708 /SSDT /MINT /DDT /OU001 granted to him has been suspended for a period of 12 months for employing a driver who does not have a driving licence.

After the June 23 road accident that occurred in the locality of Lagoue in Baham, West region of Cameroon that claimed the lives of 22 persons and injure many others, an investigation was opened.

At the end of the investigation, the owners of the vehicles involved, Tioyem Jean and Soh Eudes were found guilty of serious breaches of non-compliance with safety instructions and road traffic rules.