Cameroon/PAK: CHEC workers strike after colleague dies due to ‘poor working conditions’

About 200 employees of the China Harbor Engineering company LTD, CHEC in charge of operating the Port Authority of Kribi in the South region observed a strike action Thursday October 8, demanding for better working conditions.

At the origin of the strike action, the death of Souleyman Mbarga Bengono, a boilermaker at Chinese company a day before.

According to reports, Souleyman was collecting scrap metal when an iron bar fell on his chest, killing him on the spot.

This sad incident, coupled with their poor working conditions pushed about two hundred workers of CHEC to express their discontentment with this state of affairs.

“We have been confined here for six months, with no possibility of seeing our family members. We do not have a proper daily meal because we only have an allowance of 500 FCFA per day which is not enough compared to the task we do…” Voiced one of the disgruntled workers to colleagues of a Douala-based media.

“In addition to that, we have to add the fact that our employers can come and call us at any time to work. We can’t stand this anymore…” the worker added.

He further mentioned that what grows them mad the more is the fact that the “humiliating” treatment is not inflicted on Chinese employees.

“Not only do they have a better working condition, but the hardest part of the job is done by Cameroonians…Our situation has to be regularized. Yesterday was Souleyman. I could be next.” He ended.

Though the workers were dispersed after the intervention of elements of the national gendarmerie, reports say they promised to repeat the action the following day if their grievances are not taken into consideration.