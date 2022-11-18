Cameroon – Panama : Lions Performance not Reassuring for World Cup

Cameroon were dominated in the second half by Panama, but were held to a 1-1 draw by a Maxim Choupo-Moting goal in a friendly match on Friday.

The Cameroonian Lions were expected to be at the top of their game two days before the World Cup in Qatar, but they were unable to do better than a 1-1 draw against Panama in a friendly match on Friday. The result does not reassure, especially since the men of Rigobert Song suffered the domination of the opponent in the second half.

Rigobert Song’s men were enterprising from the outset and quickly managed to get some chances, notably through Bryan Mbeumo on the right. But the Lions lacked realism. But when the ball was not too soft to worry the goalkeeper, it missed the target, as in the case of Nkoulou’s header which went close to the post (24th).

It’s a good thing we’ve got a good chance to win the game. The Canaleros, however, were more precise in the final stages of the game and created three chances in the Cameroonian camp. Fortunately for the Lions, Andre Onana made a number of saves to deny Diaz Ismael (32nd), Carrasquilla (37th) and Yanis Cesar (43rd).

Rigobert Song’s changes at the interval allowed the game to gain momentum. The Cameroonians had to wait until the end of the first half to get back into the game. But the Cameroonians kept their advantage for 7 minutes. The Cameroonians then equalized with a free-kick perfectly executed by Murillo (1-1, 55th). The Canaleros then took control of the ball, imposing their rhythm on the Lions who were struggling defensively and were uninspired in midfield.

Diaz Ismael and his teammates dominated the proceedings and put the foot several times in the rectangle of the Cameroonian keeper, Andre Onana. But fortunately for the Cameroonians, the finish was not there. Rigobert Song’s men can be happy to have obtained this draw. But beware, Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil, their three opponents in the group phase of the World Cup, are much tougher than Panama.