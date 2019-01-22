Cameroon: Panic in Kumba after discovery of human head

The city of Kumba in the South West region was thrown into panic on Tuesday January 22 after inhabitants discovered a human head cut off from the body in the Kossala neighbourhood.

Details surrounding the death of the person are still unknown but security sources contacted in Kumba said investigation have been opened to determine the macabre incident.

Locals in the Kossala neighbourhood have identified the head as that of a security guard who was on duty at one of the transmission poles of a mobile telecommunications company.

However, security sources contacted preferred to remain tight-lipped on the issue though they have raided the area in search of armed separatist fighters who are the prime suspects.

Today’s macabre discovery comes after a series of gunshots on Monday in the area between security forces and separatist fighters.