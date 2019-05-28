Cameroon: Panic in Ntui as two lions go wandering

There is tension in Ntui, Mbam and Kim Division of the Centre region of Cameroon for some days now following the escape of two lions from their cage, official reports have confirmed.

The two animals are reported to have already attacked and devoured at least 30 beefs and goats, and destroyed numerous plantations.

Taken away by the fear of any confrontation with the population, situation that will lead to an enormous tragedy, the Minister of forestry and wild life, Jules Doret Ndongo is reported to have taken some preventive measures.

A committee to sensitize the population on the presence of these animals, and to take measures to avoid confrontations between the lions and humans have been put in place. These measures amongst others will consist in deporting the lions in an area more adapted to them, where they will be able to find their prey.

Meantime, local authorities have called on inhabitants of the area to remain vigilant.