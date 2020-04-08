Cameroon: Parents, Pupils welcome Tele learning initiative over CRTV

Parents, pupils and students have welcomed the initiative by government to offer lessons to examination classes through the state broadcaster, CRTV.

The future of students and pupils were cast in doubts after schools shut down weeks ago in respect of government measures to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

However, the government of Cameroon swiftly moved to introduce the tele learning concept in order to keep these students and pupils busy and ready for their end-of-year examinations.

The exercise started on a good note with several pupils of CM2 in the Francophone sub system of education glued to their television sets on Monday, April 6 to take lessons on French and English.

The next days, Class Six pupils followed suit at 8.30am with lessons equally in English and French and will be back on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The lessons which are streamed live on CRTV’s social media platforms, are interactive and offer the opportunity for pupils to ask question directly through a number 8018. Pupils have the opportunity to download the lessons from the various CRTV platforms to watch over and revise while questions that were not answered during the lessons are answered by the teacher on CRTV’s Facebook page.

This initiative has been welcomed by several parents and comes to many of them as a relief as they are reassured their children will go waste the academic year.

A parent in the Biyem Assi neighbourhood in Yaounde, Nadine Ngoufack, had her son, Gabriel, infront of the television as early as 8a.m on Tuesday waiting for the lesson as both went through till the end.

“I had to guide and further explain to my son what the teacher was saying and enure he was following the exercises. As parents, we also have our own part to play in order for this initiative to be successful,” she said.

On her part, Blandine Ngwa, a parent in Mutengene, complained of regular power cuts during the lesson but she was able to take her daughter, Shanel back to the lessons on CRTV’s Facebook page.

The initiative will gain steam as the days go by and the various education heads in the regions and various administrative units have been tasked to ensure pupils and students in rural areas are not left behind.